The World Arrives in Cadiz for $30-Million Refit

The World Residences at Sea has arrived at the Navantia Shipyard in Cádiz, Spain, for its $30 million refurbishment.

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this month, the residential ship is now set to undergo a six-week drydock aimed at attracting an array of transformative enhancements to its public areas.

According to the ship’s operator, the project includes environmental and technical upgrades, as well as hotel refits.

One of the areas being rebuilt is the ship’s pool deck, which is said to be undergoing a complete transformation.

The space will get a new, enlarged bar, as well as a restored galley and grill. A new pizza oven and pantry are also set to be installed.

Other changes include the addition of a watertight canopy reminiscent of a boat’s sails, which will provide shade by day and an elegant silhouette at night, the ship’s operator said.

The World will also see several upgrades to its 7,000-square-foot spa, including the addition of a new cold plunge to complement the existing sauna and steam room.

The salon is set to get a facelift as well, with new flooring and a new manicure station, while all treatment rooms will have heated floors.

Refurbishments on the ship’s putting green will offer a unique way to practice golf while at sea with modifications to more closely resemble land-based areas, Residences at Sea said.

More realistic turf and surface material, carefully designed contours, slopes and undulations will simulate the characteristics of traditional greens for a more natural feel and experience, the operator added.

The 2025 drydock will also focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, ensuring that The World continues to meet and exceed global climate targets.

Among the updates is the installation of shore power, also known as cold ironing, a High Voltage Shore Connection (HVSC) system.

The ship’s bulbous bow will be replaced as part of a decarbonization project, boasting a new design that will reduce hull resistance by up to ten percent.