Telenor and Quvia Optimize AI-Driven Connectivity in Maritime

Telenor Maritime announced that it is collaborating with Quvia to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can optimize Telenor’s backhaul performance and enhance digital experiences for passengers and crew across the maritime industry.

The two companies will launch a proof of concept on Telenor Maritime’s Connectivity Platform, the company said in a press release.

The project will incorporate Quvia’s AI-powered network management solution, Grid, to enable orchestration across Telenor’s hybrid network and support more cost-efficient bandwidth usage while maintaining a high-quality experience for passengers and crew.

“We believe AI can play a key role in enhancing the performance and cost-efficiency of our connectivity services,” said Kjetil Kjelstadli, chief product officer at Telenor Maritime (pictured above). “Through this collaboration with Quvia, we aim to bring measurable value to cruise and ferry operators as well as their passengers.”

“AI is helping solve some of the toughest connectivity challenges in the cruise and ferry markets,” said Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO at Quvia.

“We’re working with Telenor Maritime to bring AI to the forefront, driving greater efficiency and better digital experiences for customers, passengers and crew while laying the groundwork for smarter, more adaptive networks at sea,” added Retnamony.

According to the press release, the initiative supports Telenor Maritime’s strategy to expand the capabilities of its Connectivity Platform and strengthen its offering in the cruise and ferry segments.

It also aligns with Quvia’s mission to transform connectivity and digital experiences across the maritime industry, focusing on delivering value to customers and the people who rely on its services.