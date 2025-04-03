Tarragona Kicks Off 2025 Cruise Season

The Port of Tarragona officially launched its 2025 cruise season on Wednesday, April 2, with the arrival of the La Belle des Océans from Cartagena.

The ship, operated by CroisiEurope, arrived at 1 p.m. with 98 passengers and 66 crew members onboard. The ship will also close the cruise season on November 4, while sailing an itinerary featuring stops in various Spanish ports, including Malaga, Barcelona and Roses.

The 2025 season will see 65 scheduled calls, two more than last year, setting a new record. A total of 32 different ships will visit Port Tarragona this season, with 16 making their inaugural visits.

MSC Cruises remains a key partner for the fourth consecutive year, with 25 scheduled calls for the season. The cruise line will offer roundtrip sailings from Tarragona aboard the MSC Splendida, running from May through October, operating an itinerary that explores Spain, France and Italy. The MSC Magnifica is also scheduled to make a visit to Tarragona in 2025.

The 2025 season is expected to bring around 120,000 passengers through the Baleares Wharf and Tarragona Cruise Port terminal, offering access to Costa Daurada’s attractions.