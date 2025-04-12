Swan Hellenic Launches Limited-Time Air Credit Plus Offer

Swan Hellenic has launched a limited-time Air Credit Plus offer for guests booking balcony staterooms on its remaining 34 cruises in 2025.

Running from April 7 to July 7, the promotion allows travelers to save up to $/€5,500 per person.

The offer applies to sailings on the SH Diana and SH Vega across regions including the Arctic, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Cruise durations range from six to 20 nights, with balcony stateroom rates starting at $/€5,398.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “Everyone needs something to celebrate at this time of year. And something to look forward to. Like a life-changing, 5-star cultural expedition cruise exploring the most beautiful and fascinating places on earth in the company of renowned experts. We’re delighted to offer this wide choice of generous balcony stateroom possibilities to our passionate adventurers and travel advisors.”

The Air Credit Plus promotion is available with both fare types: Cruise Only, offering flexible travel arrangements, and Cruise Plus, which includes charter flights, airport and port transfers and one night of pre-cruise hotel accommodation. Additional hotel nights can also be arranged.

Bookings under the offer also include a complimentary upgrade to Gold Wi-Fi, valued at up to $/€525.