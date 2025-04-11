Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Smiths Detection to Provide X-ray Systems to Major Cruise Lines

smiths detection sdx 6040

Smiths Detection will supply its SDX 6040 X-ray inspection systems to several major cruise lines, supporting onboard security and screening operations, the company announced in a press release.

Designed for mobility and efficiency, the SDX 6040 offers high-quality imaging with 100 percent item visibility, helping detect weapons, explosives, drugs and other prohibited items in passenger luggage and cargo. The system’s portable design allows easy installation and storage on ships.

The system features advanced image display tools for differentiating organic and inorganic materials and supports high throughput for efficient screening. It also integrates with iCMORE AI technology for the automated detection of threats, including weapons, currency, lithium batteries and other hazardous items. Algorithms can be updated to address emerging risks.

Matthias Springer, vice president of sales at Smiths Detection Inc., said: “At Smiths Detection, we serve customers in a wide range of market sectors, with a significant focus on cruise lines. The SDX 6040 is revolutionizing maritime security, providing our customers with the highest levels of safety and assurance while maintaining an efficient throughput of passengers. With superior image quality, portability, and flexibility, it is an ideal solution for the dynamic environments of cruise ships.”

 

