Silver Dawn to Launch 2025 Cruise Season in Rouen

The Port of Rouen is set to launch its 2025 cruise season with the arrival of the Silver Dawn on April 13.

The ship is scheduled to remain in port for two nights, providing guests with extended opportunities to explore Rouen, Normandy and nearby cultural landmarks.

During the visit, guests will have the chance to explore Rouen’s historic sites, including the Rouen Cathedral, and take in the surrounding Normandy region. The itinerary also includes optional shore excursions to Paris, Versailles and Giverny, all within driving distance from the port.

The port anticipates 2025 to be a record-breaking year for cruise tourism. On the ocean cruise front, the city is set to welcome 18 calls, including from Silversea Cruises, Phoenix Reisen, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, NYK, Azamara Cruises, Windstar Cruises and Plantours Kreuzfahrten.

River cruising will see unprecedented activity as well, with 954 calls scheduled throughout the year. Highlights include the inaugural call of Viking Cruises’ new Viking Nerthus, set to arrive on April 21. Passengers will discover the city’s markets and historic landmarks and enjoy Normandy’s celebrated cuisine, which includes several UNESCO-recognized traditions.

To accommodate the growing demand, the Port of Rouen is investing in infrastructure upgrades. Shore power facilities are being installed to serve ships up to 250 meters in length. In addition, a major project is underway to modernize the ocean cruise terminal at Rouen.

Rouen continues to advance sustainable tourism with investments in green infrastructure and support for eco-friendly ships.

Looking ahead, Emerald Cruises will debut on the Seine in 2027 with the launch of Emerald Lumi, operating roundtrip itineraries from Paris that include a stop in Rouen.