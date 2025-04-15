Seven Seas Navigator Bids Farewell to North America

Set to leave Regent Seven Seas Cruises in late 2026, the Seven Seas Navigator bid farewell to North America earlier this month.

After completing a winter season in the Caribbean, the 1999-built ship arrived in PortMiami for its final call on April 4, 2025.

During its farewell call to South Florida, the vessel kicked off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Lisbon, Portugal.

The 12-night cruise included visits to destinations in Bermuda and Portugal, including St. George’s, the Azores and Madeira.

The Seven Seas Navigator is now set to offer cruises in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia before being handed over to Crescent Seas in October 2026.

Revealed in March, the startup plans to offer luxury residential cruising onboard the 490-guest vessel, which is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

As part of its farewell season for Regent Seven Seas, the Navigator will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe over the next few months.

The ship’s schedule includes a series of seven- to 18-night cruises to various destinations in both regions, including Limassol in Cyprus, Monte Carlo in Monaco, La Coruña in Spain and Oslo in Norway.

In July, the vessel will also offer a 20-night cruise to the British Islands, Iceland and Greenland that features visits to Edinburgh, Reykjavik, Nuuk, Paamiut and more.

Later, in October, the Navigator sets sail to Africa ahead of a winter season exploring exotic destinations in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The itineraries are highlighted by ports of call in the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Before kicking off a farewell season in Europe in early July, the vessel will also offer a series of cruises to the South Pacific Islands.

In addition to the Seven Seas Navigator, a second Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings vessel will join Crescent Seas in the near future.

Currently in service for Oceania Cruises, the Insignia is set to be delivered to the startup at the end of 2027.