Seabourn Encore Calls in California, First Call in Continental U.S.

Seabourn celebrated the maiden arrival of the Seabourn Encore to the continental United States on April 9, 2025, as the ship docked for the first time in Long Beach, California.

The company said in a statement that the visit offers the guests and local travel advisor partners an opportunity to see the award-winning ship up close.

The stop also served as a key transition point as the Seabourn Encore begins its journey toward Europe, including a Panama Canal cruise, a transatlantic crossing and a summer season of sailings to the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas.

“We are so proud to welcome the Seabourn Encore to the continental U.S. for the first time as she continues her extraordinary season of travel,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“As she departs Long Beach, the Seabourn Encore will take guests to explore the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal and the rich cultures in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia before sailing to the beautiful Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas,” added Tamis.

The remainder of the Seabourn Encore’s 2025 deployment will sail across five continents and two oceans.

Starting November 2025, the Seabourn Encore will begin a westward voyage to Japan, covering more than 18,500 nautical miles and crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Southern Caribbean, Panama Canal and Pacific Ocean.