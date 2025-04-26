Sapphire Princess Sailing on 32-Night Cruise to South Pacific

The Sapphire Princess is currently offering a 32-night cruise to the South Pacific that sails roundtrip from Los Angeles.

After completing a winter program in South America, the vessel kicked off the month-long voyage at the World Cruise Center in San Pedro on April 8, 2025.

As one of the longest roundtrip cruises being offered by Princess Cruises this year, the itinerary features visits to destinations in Melanesia, Polynesia and Hawaii.

The cruise started with visits to Honolulu and Nawiliwili before continuing to Pago Pago in American Samoa and Apia in Western Samoa.

Before returning to California, the Sapphire Princess is now set to visit destinations in Fiji and French Polynesia, such as Suva, Lautoka and Moorea.

The itinerary is also highlighted by an overnight call to Papeete, the capital city of the region located on Tahiti Island.

Upon returning to Los Angeles in early May, the Sapphire Princess is set to offer a repositioning cruise to Vancouver before kicking off a season in Alaska and Canada.

During the upcoming summer, the 2004-built ship offers a series of one-way cruises as part of Princess’s “Voyage of the Glaciers” itineraries.

Sailing between Vancouver and Whittier, the seven-night cruises feature visits to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Other highlights of the itinerary include scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier and the Glacier Bay National Park.

After completing its summer season in the region, the Sapphire Princess is set to offer another 32-night cruise to the South Pacific in mid-October.

With a similar itinerary, the voyage sails from Los Angeles and features visits to eight destinations in Hawaii and the South Pacific.

In mid-November, the 2,600-guest ship kicks off a winter season in South America that includes itineraries to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and more.