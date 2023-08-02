Princess Cruises Unveils Four Antarctica Voyages for 2024-25

Princess Cruises is introducing four itineraries exploring Antarctica in the 2024-25 season.

In 2024-25, the Sapphire Princess will again sail across Antarctica, allowing travelers to enjoy the sight of the Falkland Islands’ penguins and the landscapes of Elephant Island, the company said in a press reelase.

“No other large ship cruise line sails Antarctica like Princess,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our master navigators, unique local relationships and outstanding amenities make accessing these exotic destinations not only immersive but amazingly comfortable.”

The 2024-25 season includes 15 total departures on 11 itineraries. New for the season is a 17-day Antarctica voyage sailing roundtrip from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with an overnight in the city. Departures aboard the Sapphire Princess are December 1, 18, 2024 and January 4, 20, 2025.

In addition, guests looking for a longer exploration can book a 51-day South America Grand Adventure sailing on the Majestic Princess between Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale. The itinerary features overnight stays in Lima, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

Other featured itineraries include a 14 or 15-day Cape Horn and Strait of Magellan voyage aboard the Majestic Princess, sailing on December 19, 2024. The Sapphire Princess will sail reverse itineraries on February 7 and 21, 2024 and March 7, 2025.

The 18-day Andes and South America voyage aboard the Majestic Princess departs on December 1, 2024, from Los Angeles and aboard the Sapphire Princess on March 21, 2025. Princess has also planned two 18-day Brazilian Adventures aboard the Sapphire Princess, (departing from Ft. Lauderdale on Nov. 13, 2024) and aboard the Majestic Princess, (sailing from Buenos Aires on Jan. 3, 2025).

For lengthier expeditions, guests can consider booking one of the 32-51-day Grand Adventures such as the 33-day Andes and Cape Horn Grand Adventure sailing aboard the Majestic Princess sailing on December 1, 2024; the 32-day Andes and Cape Horn Grand Adventure; the 33-day Brazilian and Cape Horn Grand Adventure; the 35-day Antarctica and Brazilian Grand Adventure; and the 51-day South America Grand Adventure with an overnight in Rio de Janeiro.