San Juan Cruise Port Announces $42 Million in Infrastructure Upgrades

San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) has announced $42 million in infrastructure improvements to enhance port operations and capacity.

According to a press release, these investments are part of a broader strategy from operator Global Ports Holding to modernize facilities and support continued growth in cruise traffic.

Phase 1 of the Panamerican Piers modernization project is nearing completion, with $42 million invested to date. The project focuses on raising safety standards, improving operational efficiency and preparing the piers to accommodate the latest generation of cruise ships.

In addition, ongoing work at Pier 3 includes the replacement of the mooring dolphin on the west side. This upgrade is part of SJCP’s plan to strengthen maritime infrastructure and meet updated regulatory requirements.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “Under the leadership of our General Manager, Clarivette Diaz, San Juan Cruise Port’s growth and expansion exemplify the power of collaboration between the private and public sectors. By working together, we can unlock unparalleled opportunities that drive economic growth, enhance infrastructure, and foster a sustainable and thriving tourism industry. This partnership is essential to ensuring that San Juan becomes a leading destination, meeting the needs of our passengers, local communities and stakeholders.”

These infrastructure efforts align with increased cruise line activity and rising passenger volumes, positioning San Juan as a key embarkation point in the Caribbean cruise network.