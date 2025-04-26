Royal Princess Sets Sail on Repositioning Voyage Alaska

The Royal Princess sailed from Australia earlier this month for a 33-night repositioning voyage to Alaska.

Departing from Sydney, the month-long itinerary includes visits to a wide range of destinations around the Pacific before arriving in Vancouver mid-May.

After completing a winter deployment in Australia, the 2013-built ship departed from Sydney on April 11, 2025.

The cruise started with visits to two destinations in New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland, before continuing to the South Pacific.

On its way to Hawaii, the Royal Princess is set to make visits to Pago Pago, Moorea and Papeete – where it is offering an overnight visit.

The cruise also includes a two-day stop in Honolulu before arriving in North America for visits to Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Victoria.

Once in Vancouver, the Royal Princess kicks off its summer season in Alaska, which starts with an open-jaw cruise to Seattle.

The five-night sailing features a visit to Ketchikan before arriving in the Pacific Northwest for Princess’ “Inside Passage” itinerary.

Departing from Seattle every Saturday, the Royal Princess offers the cruise, which includes visits to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, on a regular basis.

The itinerary also features scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, in addition to a short stop in Victoria, Canada.

Set to spend the upcoming winter sailing to the Mexican Riviera, the Royal Princess completes its summer season in Alaska in late September.

Starting in October, the 3,600-guest vessel offers seven-night cruises to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta departing from Los Angeles.

The ship is also scheduled to offer Princess’ “Classic California Coast” itinerary on select dates in October and March.

Sailing roundtrip from LA, the seven-night cruise features visits to San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Ensenada, in addition to two days at sea.