Robbie Williams Headlines Mein Schiff Relax Christening in Málaga

TUI announced in a press release that The Mein Schiff Relax was christened on April 9, 2025, in the port of Málaga. The event was attended by more than 12,000 guests.

Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, opened the official christening show with presenter Judith Rakers, who hosted the evening.

According to the company, the occasion was the first to include three of its ships and a christening in its history: Robbie Williams performed for guests onboard the Mein Schiff 5, Mein Schiff 7 and Mein Schiff Relax, as well as for other visitors, in a concert held for the christening of the ship.

Williams said: “The Mein Schiff Relax embodies the perfect blend of relaxation and diversity; she is truly an incredible ship. I loved performing at the christening ceremony in this stunning setting in the old town of Málaga.”

“The christening of Mein Schiff Relax is the beginning of a new era for TUI Cruises and another milestone in our success story. Mein Schiff Relax offers numerous innovations that make it unique. And that’s why it was important to us to welcome this new feel-good ship to the fleet in a special way,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

The christening event included musical highlights such as local artists Mitchy and André Katawazi and MOKABY and performances by Giovanni Zarrella and Robbie Williams.

According to the press release, the staging culminated with the smashing of the champagne bottle, which was initiated by Giuliana Rizzo, godmother and spa and sports manager of Mein Schiff Relax.

The Mein Schiff Relax will offer seven- to 10-day cruises from/to Palma/Mallorca this summer. Highlights include Italian cities such as Rome, La Spezia and Naples; the Spanish mainland; and coastal cities Valencia, Barcelona, Málaga and Cádiz.

The ship will also sail to Marseille or Ajaccio in France, Lisbon in Portugal, and Sardinia or Sicily in Italy. Highlights include the port city of Tangier and an overnight stay in the port of Palma on selected routes.