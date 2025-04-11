Regent Announces ‘Spring Into Savings’ Offer for 2025-26 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched “Spring into Savings” promotion, offering guests from U.S. & Canada exclusive savings.

From April 9 to 30, 2025, guests can enjoy up to 40 percent on select 2025–26 sailings and suite categories across destinations including Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Pacific Islands and South America.

The offer applies to 50 voyages ranging from seven to 30 nights, with all-inclusive features such as suite accommodations, dining, onboard entertainment and shore excursions.

“We are delighted to introduce the exclusive Spring Into Savings promotion, providing our guests with an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy the luxury of a Regent cruise at an exceptional value, thanks to our all-inclusive offerings,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This exclusive promotion invites travelers to embark on a journey through some of the world’s most stunning destinations, from the rugged landscapes of Alaska to the timeless beauty of the Mediterranean. With every detail thoughtfully designed and our unrivaled at sea service, guests will enjoy the warmth and personalized care of Regent’s signature Heartfelt Hospitality, making every moment truly unforgettable.”

Featured itineraries include: