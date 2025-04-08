Quark Launches Arctic Sweepstakes for Travel Advisors

Quark Expeditions has launched a limited-time Arctic Sweepstakes for travel advisors, offering six winners a complimentary cabin for two on the Svalbard Explorer: Best of High Arctic Norway voyage, sailing from May 29 to June 8, 2026.

To enter, advisors must register for the sweepstakes and make qualifying Arctic bookings between April 7 and June 30, 2025. Each confirmed guest booked on a 2026 Arctic voyage earns one entry, while each passenger booked on a 2025 Arctic voyage earns three entries. Entries are counted per passenger. Group bookings are also eligible.

Six winners will each receive a free double-occupancy cabin aboard the 11-day Svalbard Explorer expedition. The itinerary includes guided exploration of Spitsbergen’s fjords and tundra, opportunities to observe Arctic wildlife such as polar bears, walrus and reindeer, and activities like hiking, kayaking and paddling. The voyage takes place under the Midnight Sun, offering continuous daylight throughout the expedition.