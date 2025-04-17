Princess Cruises Ready For 2025 Alaska Cruise Season

Princess Cruises announced it will begin its 2025 season in less than a month with seven ships, five lodges and an expanded catalog of cruise tours.

“From our welcoming crew to our inviting partners at the national parks and award-winning ‘North to Alaska’ program, we are ready to begin our highly anticipated 2025 season,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises’ president.

The company said that new cruises for 2025 include two focusing on glaciers and less-visited ports:

The Grand Princess: 17-day roundtrip from Seattle, visiting 10 ports and three glaciers (May 6), and

The Ruby Princess: Ultimate Alaska Solstice 22-day roundtrip from San Francisco, coinciding with the Summer Solstice, with 11 ports and four glaciers (June 6).

The Coral Princess, Caribbean Princess and Sapphire Princess sail “Voyage of the Glaciers” itineraries featuring Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, with stops in Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau. These cruises range from seven to 14 days. (May to September.)

Inside Passage cruises between May and September include:

Seattle: seven-day roundtrip voyages on the Royal Princess

San Francisco: 11-day roundtrip voyages on the Ruby Princess, and

Vancouver: five to 11-day roundtrip cruises onboard the Grand Princess, Coral Princess and Caribbean Princess.

The company added that a number of sailings are still available to book, including:

The Coral Princess: 11-day roundtrip Vancouver, departing May 3

The Grand Princess: seven-day roundtrip from Vancouver, departing June 24

Discovery Princess: Jeff Corwin’s Nature and Adventure Voyage, seven-day roundtrip from Seattle, departing August 17, and

The Ruby Princess: 11-day roundtrip from San Francisco, departing August 22.

Princess said in a press release that it has also expanded its cruise tours catalog in 2025. The new itineraries feature Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell St. Elias, Kenai Fjords and Katmai.

The company is offering nine- to 15-day itineraries, visiting from three to five national parks, that combine with its “Voyage of the Glaciers” seven-day cruise with scenic rail travel and multiple days on land, featuring stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.