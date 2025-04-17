Princess Cruises Cancels Sailing Onboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises is cancelling a cruise that was set to take place onboard the new Sun Princess in early 2026.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing scheduled to depart from Barcelona, Spain, on March 19, 2026, will no longer go ahead.

“Please be advised that due to changes in our deployment program, your six-day Mediterranean voyage with France and Italy voyage on the Sun Princess has regrettably been cancelled,” Princess said.

Sailing to Italy, the open-jaw cruise was scheduled to make visits to Gibraltar, Marseille and Genoa before arriving in Civitavecchia, a port near Rome.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause,” the company continued, noting that all payments made toward the cruise will be refunded to their original form of payment within two weeks.

Princess is also offering affected guests a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 20 percent of the base cruise fare of the cancelled booking.

The FCC can be used toward a new reservation for a Mediterranean voyage onboard the Sun Princess sailing between March and October 2026.

Instead of the cancelled sailing, the ship is now set to offer a nine-night cruise from Barcelona to the port of Piraeus.

The open-jaw itinerary features visits to destinations in Spain, Italy, Greece, France and Turkey, such as Naples, Mykonos, Santorini, Marseille and Kusadasi.

According to Princess, the cruise will offer a similar experience for affected passengers by the cancellation and will open for bookings within the next two weeks.

After entering service in early 2023, the Sun Princess is returning to Europe in 2026 for its fourth summer season in the Mediterranean.

Between March and October, the 4,300-guest vessel offers a series of seven- to 21-night cruises to destinations in Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Montenegro, Turkey and more. Itineraries depart from Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Piraeus.