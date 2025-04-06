Princess 2025 Season in Europe to Include Six Ships, 185 Departures

The Majestic Princess recently kicked off Princess Cruises’ 2025 summer season in Europe, which will include six ships offering 185 departures in the region.

Sailing from six different homeports, the vessels are set to operate 96 unique itineraries that visit 106 destinations, including ports of call, scenic cruise destinations and departure ports.

The cruises are set to visit 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as 30 countries in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Additional highlights of the itineraries include more time in port, with late-night calls to 20 destinations around the region.

In addition to the Majestic Princess, which returns to Europe following an eight-year hiatus, Princess’ 2025 season in Europe also includes the new Sun Princess.

After debuting in the region in 2024, the LNG-powered vessel is set to return to the Mediterranean for a summer season in early April.

Currently under construction in Italy, the new Star Princess is also scheduled to join Princess’ European lineup when it enters service in late September.

The 4,300-guest ship will offer two cruises in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America for a winter season in the Caribbean.

Sailing to Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, the seven- to 11-night itineraries visit Málaga, Cartagena, Marseille, Naples, Palermo and Gibraltar.

Other ships sailing in Europe include the Sky Princess, the Regal Princess and the Crown Princess, which will offer itineraries departing from Southampton.

In addition to the British port, the company’s ships are set to offer cruises departing from Barcelona, Spain; Civitavecchia and Trieste, Italy; and Piraeus, Greece.

According to Princess, itineraries sail to the Mediterranean, the British Isles, Iceland, Norway, the Baltic and Scandinavia.

In 2026, the company is deploying five ships to Europe: the Enchanted Princess, the Majestic Princess, the Sapphire Princess, the Sky Princess and the Sun Princess.