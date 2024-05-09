Princess Cruises Sending Five Ships to Europe for 2026

Princess Cruises is sending five ships to Europe in 2026, as the cruise line today announced what it said was its biggest ever European season.

The five ships, highlighted by the new 2024-built Sun Princess, will offer what the company said is a record 222 cruises.

Running March through November 2026, the European season features 59 unique itineraries, visiting 101 destinations across 29 countries, ranging from five to 42 nights. Highlights of the upcoming season include an opportunity to experience the 2026 total solar eclipse; sail on the newest Princess ship – Sun Princess; the return of roundtrip cruises from Copenhagen and new itineraries from Rome. The season goes on sale May 23, 2024.

“There’s incredible demand for European vacations and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Guests should book early as our best pricing will be when these cruises first go on sale. Our 2026 season delivers the best of Europe with incredible voyages visiting a mix of marquee ports, as well as smaller, off-the-beaten-path spots offering guests their very own personalized journey.”

The Sun Princess, will sail seven-, 14- and 21-night Mediterranean voyages departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Piraeus (Athens), and Barcelona.

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess will return for its sixth year to home port in Southampton. Highlights include a sailing that is highlighted by August 12, 2026, when the Sky Princess will sail directly into the “path of totality” on a special 14-night Total Solar Eclipse Cruise which also visits France, Spain and Portugal. The cruise departs Southampton August 8, 2026.

New for 2026 is a 28-night Northern Europe and Mediterranean itinerary sailing roundtrip Southampton and calling to Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde (for Berlin), Stockholm (overnight), Helsinki, Tallinn, Visby, Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Southampton, Vigo, Cadiz (for Seville), Malaga, Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon, Bilbao, Le Verdon (for Bordeaux). Departs September 12, 2026.

Also new, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess offers Mediterranean itineraries roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome), ranging from five, seven, eight, and 14-nights.

For the first time-ever, the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton, offering British Isles and Northern Europe itineraries ranging from 11, 12 and 14 nights. British Isles voyages take guests to historic ports across England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, while the Northern Europe itineraries include stops in Scandinavia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

In addition, Princess Cruises returns to Copenhagen after six years with the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, providing 12-night Northern Europe itineraries. Prior to sailing from Copenhagen, Sapphire Princess sails in the Mediterranean for two months between March and April 2026, from Barcelona, plus itineraries sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome).