Paul Gauguin Resumes Service After Extensive Refurbishment

Paul Gauguin Cruises announced the completion of an extensive refurbishment of the Paul Gauguin.

According to the company, the 330-guest vessel emerged from its seven-week drydock in Singapore on April 1, 2025.

The project included enhancements to guest amenities, as well as sustainability upgrades, Paul Gauguin added.

One of the spaces transformed during the upgrade is Le Grill restaurant, which now features a contemporary design.

Other new features include a reimagined pool deck with a shaded cabana area and eight new connecting staterooms.

Soft furnishings were also upgraded throughout the ship while new sustainable technologies were added.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests aboard the beautifully refurbished Paul Gauguin, which represents our unwavering commitment to excellence and to the constant evolution of the guest experience,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO & chief sustainability officer of Ponant Explorations Group.

“This transformative project supports our vision of blending elegant design with advanced sustainable technologies, allowing us to reduce our environmental footprint while elevating the immersive discovery our guests treasure. Long a part of the French Polynesian community, the Gauguin continues to deepen our profound connection to this remarkable region and its people,” he added.

Led by Stirling Design International, the refurbishment is said to reflect the line’s vision of artful and authentic discovery.

“Intricate latticework and canvas elements now harmonize with warm wood finishes, creating an ambiance that celebrates the natural beauty of the tropical surroundings,” Paul Gauguin Cruises said.

After welcoming guests back, the Paul Gauguin is currently on the first of two voyages included in its 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection.

The first sails between Singapore and Australia over a 14-night itinerary, while the second sails for 16 nights and visits destinations in Melanesia.

The ship is set to resume its year-round presence in French Polynesia in May with a series of seven- to 14-night voyages to the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Cook Islands and the Marquesas.