Norwegian Cruise Line Completes Farewell Season in South America

The Norwegian Star recently arrived back in Europe following Norwegian Cruise Line’s farewell season in South America.

After cancelling all of its sailings in the region for the upcoming winter season and leaving the region out of its plans for 2026-27, the company is not set to return to South America least two years.

Currently cruising in the Canary Islands archipelago, the Norwegian Star completed its deployment in South America in late March.

After offering a cruise from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the vessel kicked off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Lisbon, Portugal.

The 16-night itinerary visited eight ports of call in Brazil, Cape Verde, Spain and Portugal, including Búzios, Salvador, Porto Grande and Funchal.

In its farewell season, the Norwegian Star offered a series of cruises to South America and the Antarctica Peninsula.

The 14- to 21-night itineraries featured visits to destinations in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, as well as Brazil, Uruguay and the Falklands.

The 2,348-guest ship also offered several cruises that featured scenic cruising in Antarctica, cruising by Elephant Island, Paradise Bay and more.

Initially set to return to South America for the 2025-26 winter season, the Norwegian Star will sail in the Caribbean during that timeframe as part of a fleetwide redeployment strategy announced in late 2024.

Instead of offering 11 cruises to Patagonia, Antarctica and Brazil, the ship is now set to operate four- to 12-night cruises out of Tampa.

The itineraries will sail to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting ports of call that include St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Cabo Rojo, Falmouth, Key West, Great Stirrup Cay and more.

With South America also out of Norwegian’s plans for the 2026-27 winter, the Norwegian Star will spend the season sailing on the West Coast as part of a series of itineraries departing from San Diego.