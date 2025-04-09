Navim Group Showcases Shipyart; the Art of the Shipyard Project

The Navim Group has unveiled a project called ShipyART > the art of the shipyard, a photography art exhibition celebrating artistic expression through a collection of photographs taken during shoots at the shipyards where the Navim Group operates.

The exhibition showcases unusual installations from its workshops and is rooted in Genoa, where the group was established. The project aims to invite viewers to immerse themselves through the lens of photographers who capture the beauty of shipyards.

The group said in a brochure that the neologism “ShipyART” is a fusion of the terms “Shipyard” and “Art,” coined to describe the unconventional creativity that arises within shipyards and mechanical workshops during the building and transformation of ships.

According to the group, these are spaces where industry and craftsmanship blend, turning workplaces into creative forges. The project aims to “transform the ordinary into the extraordinary,” especially in cities with deep maritime and naval traditions because the shipyard art reflects the soul and identity of their communities.

The group said that the latest exhibition, held in Trieste as part of the Barcolana Cultura event, marks the fourth exhibition in Italy. It was set in Magazzino 26, an old warehouse that has been restored and transformed into a museum.

The brochure said the project is intentionally eco-sustainable and created using proprietary resources and on-site materials.

The exhibition also offers multiple levels of engagement ranging from wall-sized blow-ups that depict snapshots of construction sites and workshops to immersive multimedia art installations. It showcases rare and “unconscious yard art,” which are unexpected creations formed during the shipbuilding process.

Featured photographers include:

Giorgio Salvadori

Lara Perentin

Massimo Crivellari

Mario Marin, and

Paolo Zitti.

Additional work from Navim’s private collection are also included.