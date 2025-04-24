MSC’s American Goals

North America is now MSC Cruises’ number one market when it comes to passenger sourcing, according to Gianni Onorato, CEO.

“Some time ago, we decided we needed to grow in North America and that is happening for us. We are better positioned and recognized by U.S. customers. We have a distinctive product with strong European flavor and style with American comfort,” Onorato told Cruise Industry News.

The growth is happening quickly: the MSC World America is now sailing from the company’s massive new Miami terminal year-round, a program in Texas starts later this year, the Poesia debuts in Alaska next summer and the fourth World Class ship will sail from Port Canaveral starting in 2027. In addition is a program aboard the MSC Meraviglia sailing weekly from New York.

“We are showing that we are serious with a terminal in Miami and the proper positioning in other ports, including Galveston, Port Canaveral and Seattle,” Onorato said.

With the Poesia debuting MSC’s program in Alaska in 2026, sailing from Seattle, Onorato said it mimics what the company has done in Europe, first growing in the core deployment regions in the Mediterranean and then moving to Northern Europe.

“This will attract more experienced travelers, and in our case, it’s a normal evolution of our presence.”

He hinted a West Coast program could come as soon as 2027.

And when the fourth World Class ship is delivered from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in 2027, she will head to her new homeport in Port Canaveral.

“We already have a ship there offering three-, four- and seven-night cruises,” said Onorato, noting that with two ships, the company can offer two distinctive products, with one ship on the short cruise rotation and another offering weeklong sailings.

The company sees Canaveral as an opportunity to grow more, as it is well positioned for the drive-to market, said Onorato.

Another big investment behind the scenes is new offices in South Florida, both in Broward County and also in Miami, where a new MSC office will combine the company’s cargo business with its U.S. offices for both Explora Journeys and MSC Cruises.

Other changes are also taking place including the introduction of new North America operations and technical units.

With ships calling at six out of seven days of the week at Ocean Cay, the company’s private island, Onorato said plans were being formulated to expand capacity with a second pier. He also didn’t rule out developing another private destination in the Caribbean or beach- club-style experience.

Based on a strong North American economy and low cruise penetration rate, Onorato said he was bullish on the future both for Americans sailing aboard MSC ships here and in Europe.

“The formula is very easy,” he said. “It is beautiful ships, let the people know who we are, increase brand awareness and get very high net promoter scores. That’s a win.”

