MSC Foundation Opens Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay

The MSC Foundation has officially opened its Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay, the company announced in a press release.

The facility will serve as a base for scientists, biologists, students and guests and includes a lecture hall, interactive pavilions, a Bio Lab and a land-based coral nursery. It will also offer educational programs focused on the importance of marine ecosystems and coral reef protection.

The center will serve as the headquarters for the MSC Foundation’s Super Coral Reefs Programme, which launched in 2019. The project aims to support the restoration of coral reefs around Ocean Cay using species more resilient to rising ocean temperatures and other environmental stressors.

The opening ceremony was led by Pierfrancesco Vago, chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee and executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, alongside Diego Aponte, MSC Foundation board member and MSC Group president, Rick Sasso, MSC Foundation ambassador, and executive director Daniela Picco. They were joined by the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper and marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle, along with Bahamian officials, local stakeholders, and MSC Foundation partners

Key Cabinet ministers from The Bahamas, local Bimini Council members, other dignitaries and key stakeholders from The Bahamas were also in attendance, together with other MSC Foundation representatives and partners.

Vago said: “The opening of our Marine Conservation Center marks a defining moment in our multigenerational commitment to ocean conservation. It brings to life the MSC Foundation’s concrete plans for restoring coral reefs, advancing science, and creating training opportunities for Bahamian and international students. With the continued support of the Government of The Bahamas and local authorities, our work here is contributing to the circular economy through ecosystem preservation, regeneration, and knowledge sharing.”

Dr Earle added: “Bravo to MSC and the MSC Foundation for creating the Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay, a treasured Mission Blue Hope Spot. The Center is a place to discover why the ocean matters to everyone, everywhere, and to inspire actions that can be taken to restore and care for the vast blue realm that makes possible the existence of life— humankind very much included.”

The new facility includes a bio-lab, a land-based coral nursery with 22 tanks and a 50-seat lecture hall for education and research. It also features a Welcome Hub and Discovery Pavilion offering guided tours, interactive exhibits and coral restoration activities for visitors.

Daniela Picco, executive director of the MSC Foundation, said: “This facility will connect marine scientists, educators, and the public, annually supporting up to 30 marine science students from four universities. By strengthening partnerships with Bahamian and international experts, engaging the wider community and making a bridge to hundreds of thousands of island visitors, we have laid foundations for lasting ocean stewardship and meaningful conservation efforts.”