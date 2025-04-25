MSC Cruises’ New Terminal in Miami Displays Art Installation ‘Maris’

MSC Cruises’ new cruise terminal at PortMiami now features a public art installation titled Maris by internationally acclaimed artist Danielle Roney.

Commissioned through Miami-Dade County’s Art in Public Places program, Maris transforms the terminal into a large-scale immersive media environment visible by sea, land and screen.

The $450 million terminal, designed by Arquitectonica and constructed by Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida, can serve up to 36,000 passengers daily and accommodate three next-generation cruise ships. The Maris installation, a central feature of the terminal, spans 18 projection zones and delivers a 166-million-pixel animated display powered by real-time data and cutting-edge visual technology.

“A people populated project, Maris is created by some of the most talented and dedicated animators and software engineers in the world,” said Roney. “Their immense efforts bring this symbiotic, living virtual world into reality. This supports an ongoing exchange of interdependent experimentation and innovation at the center of this oceanic cultural infrastructure.”

Technical integration was led by Quince Imaging, which handled engineering, projection design and real-time media systems. Visual content is rendered through seven custom media servers, translating live NOAA data into dynamic environmental conditions across a vast interior and smart-glass exterior.

The project included partnerships with:

Danielle Roney Studios – Creative direction

Quince Imaging – Engineering and systems integration

The Experiential Company (TEC) – Real-time development

Gauzy – Smart glass technology

Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida – Terminal construction

Miami-Dade Art in Public Places – Oversight and commissioning

“Working on a project where the artist’s vision was so central and non-commercial made this truly special,” said a Quince team lead. “Our job was to help Danielle build a platform for storytelling at a scale few projects ever attempt.”

Maris is now running daily as part of MSC’s new terminal operations.