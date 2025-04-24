MSC Cancels Bahamas Cruise Due to Drydock

MSC Cruises is cancelling a cruise to the Bahamas onboard the MSC Seashore due to routine drydock maintenance work.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing that was scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on April 5, 2026, is no longer going ahead.

“As part of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards for our ships, the MSC Seashore is scheduled to undergo routine drydock maintenance during the first two weeks of April 2026,” the company said.

“Due to the scheduled maintenance, it is with deep regret that we inform you that your sailing has been cancelled,” MSC continued.

Affected passengers will be able to choose to receive a full refund of the amount paid for MSC Cruises or to transfer their reservation to another sailing with the company.

“We’ll be happy to move your booking to any other sailing from our wide selection of ships, destinations and sail dates,” MSC said.

No change fees will be charged, the company added, but the prevailing rates of the new cruises will apply.

“As a valued guest, we want to make the situation as right as we possibly can,” MSC continued, noting that the MSC Seaside and the MSC Grandiosa are set to offer similar cruises to the Caribbean in April 2026.

“We understand how disappointing this news is, especially since you were looking forward to your vacation with us. Please accept our sincere apology for this cancellation and the disruption to your travel plans,” MSC added.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the MSC Seashore offers three- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Most of the sailings of the 2021-built ship include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination near Bimini.