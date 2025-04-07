Meyer Turku Reaches Turnaround, Reports Positive 2024 Results

Meyer Turku Group’s financial result for 2024 has been published. The company said in a press release that its turnover was 1.80 billion euros, which marks a growth of 28 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the company, the net profit for the 2024 financial year was €68.9 million (3.8 percent of the turnover).

“We have now seen the anticipated turnaround and today have a healthy order backlog. Reaching this result also supports us in our ongoing negotiations for future financing”, said Lari Niemi, CFO of Meyer Turku.

“Meyer Turku has a leading position as the builder of the world’s most advanced cruise ships. The demand for our products is growing along with the strengthening cruise market and the increasing interest in more sustainable and energy efficient products. Even in the more challenging years, we have consistently invested in the green transition and in driving change across the whole maritime industry,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku.

The latest delivery from the Meyer Turku shipyard is the Mein Schiff 7 from June 2024. According to the press release, it is the first methanol-ready ship built at the Turku shipyard.

Under construction at the shipyard are the Star of the Seas, to be delivered in summer 2025; the Legend of the Seas, to be completed in 2026; and the Icon 4 in 2027. The shipyard added that it also has options for the Icon 5 and Icon 6.

In addition to cruise ships, Meyer Turku will deliver two multipurpose offshore patrol vessels to the Finnish Border Guard.

The Meyer Turku Group consists of Meyer Turku Oy and its operational subsidiaries Piikkio Works Oy, Shipbuilding Completion Oy, Technology Design and Engineering ENG’nD Oy, and mutual real estate companies.

The group’s figures for net profit / loss for financial years (€) are as follows: