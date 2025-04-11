Meyer and Morfield Unveil Plans for Floating Hotel in Cardiff

Meyer Floating Solutions and Morfield Floating Hotel have unveiled plans to bring a landmark floating hotel to Cardiff Bay, an on-the-water hospitality destination designed to enrich the city’s waterfront and elevate visitor experiences.

“Our vision is to create a landmark attraction that enhances Cardiff’s waterfront while showcasing what’s possible with modern floating architecture,” said Kaj Casén, CEO of Meyer Floating Solutions. “This hotel is more than accommodation; it’s an experience that reflects the spirit of the city and its growing waterfront.”

John Moore, chief strategist at Morfield Floating Hotels, said: “By working closely with the council, the port and the community, we aim to deliver a truly distinctive visitor experience. This project also opens the door for valuable collaborations with hotel brands and partners who want to be part of Cardiff’s next chapter.”

In a press release, Meyer Floating Solutions said that the floating hotel, developed in collaboration with Spicer Architects, will be entirely manufactured and pre-commissioned offsite, offering 120 rooms and being non-self-propelled.

Once delivered to its dedicated berth in Roath Basin, it will be installed with minimal disruption to the surrounding community, as no conventional construction site will be required, according to the company.

The project is progressing through the planning and consultation phase in close collaboration with Cardiff City Council, Associated British Ports and local stakeholders. A public consultation will help refine the final design and ensure it aligns with Cardiff’s long-term waterfront development goals.

The project is leveraging Meyer Floating Solutions’ offsite modular construction methods to enable faster delivery timelines, streamlined permitting and reduced on-site activity.

Once fabricated and outfitted, the floating hotel will be transported to Cardiff Bay and commissioned for operation.

The project’s timeline is as follows: