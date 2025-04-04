Mein Schiff Relax Sets Sail with MXP365

The new Mein Schiff Relax is operating with the MXP365 guest mobile solution, according to a press release.

Teams from both MXP, a leading software provider to the cruise industry, and TUI were onboard to implement the MXP365 guest mobile/web solution for the ship’s first voyage and collaborating on the next generation of innovative features.

The cloud-based MXP365 mobile/web solution consolidates all software required for a seamless, end-to-end digital customer journey in a single platform, including close-to-real-time two-way data replication between the cloud and all ships, the company said.

“It was fantastic to be onboard the impressive Mein Schiff Relax – TUI’s first ship of the ‘inTUItion class’, accommodating 4,000 passengers. With its slogan ‘Enjoy with all senses,’ the experience truly lived up to its promise,” said Hannes Lindthaler, CEO of MXP.

In addition, MXP said that TUI will deploy MXP365 across the rest of its fleet this year, while the Mein Schiff 7 which launched in 2024 already has it. Pre-cruise, the company uses the solution for all its ships.