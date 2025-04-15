Marina Bay Cruise Centre to Undergo Major Upgrade in 2025

Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) is set to undergo its most extensive upgrade since opening in 2012, according to a press release.

SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte (SATS-Creuers) will oversee the nine-month upgrade, the company announced.

The renovation, set to begin soon, will include a new check-in area, expanded amenities, and a larger Ground Transport Area (GTA) with more bus parking and ride-hailing spaces.

To support the investment, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has extended SATS-Creuers’ operator agreement for eight years, with the possibility of a two-year extension. This agreement, finalized on December 18, 2024, could run until March 2037.

The S$40 million upgrade will increase MBCCS’ capacity from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers, improving the passenger experience with additional lounge areas. The expanded Ground Transport Area will enhance terminal access.

Bob Chi, chairman of SATS-Creuers, said: “This terminal refresh underscores our intent to make Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore one of the best stopovers for cruise ship passengers. The upgrade is timely as the facility gears up for more intensive operations in the future, including welcoming two mega cruise ships on dual operation. The upgrade will deliver a better visitor experience while improving efficiency for cruise ship operators. We would also like to thank STB for their trust in SATS-Creuers for this extension of our partnership to grow the cruise industry in Singapore and the region by uplifting service levels and attracting major cruise lines to homeport or call at MBCCS – one of the world’s most important destinations for cruise passengers.”

Traffic accessibility will also be enhanced by widening a section of Marina Coastal Drive and expanding the Ground Transport Area (GTA) with more coach bays and ride-hailing lots. This will increase pick-up and drop-off points for buses and passengers. A portion of the GTA will also be converted into a dedicated check-in area for dual ship calls.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding (parent company of Creuers ), said: “Singapore is a key hub for the cruise industry, and SATS-Creuers’ commitment to upgrading Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore highlights its dedication to delivering world-class passenger experiences. As the world’s largest cruise port operator, Global Ports Holding brings extensive expertise in sustainable cruise port operations. This upgrade will not only enhance capacity but also align with our shared vision of creating future-ready cruise ports, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a leading cruise destination in the region. Together with SATS, we combine our expertise to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional outcomes for the cruise industry.”

Upgrades will be done in phases to minimize disruption while maintaining operations on ship call days.

Ong Huey Hong, assistant chief executive, Industry Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Singapore’s cruise industry is projected to grow steadily with year-round sailings, seasonal homeporting, and a robust calendar of transit calls from a diverse range of international cruise lines. Recognising the global trend towards larger ships, STB is collaborating with SATS-Creuers Cruise Services to enhance MBCCS. These improvements will solidify Singapore’s position as a leading cruise hub, offering world-class facilities that cater to the evolving needs of cruise lines and passengers.”