Margaritaville at Sea Celebrates Heroes Month With Exclusive Offers

Building on its Heroes Sail Free program, Margaritaville at Sea has launched a new wave of exclusive offers and programming ahead of Heroes Month in May.

The company said in a press release that the offers include an ultra-exclusive release of free cabins for two on seven-night Caribbean sailings, fundraising efforts with partners, dedicated onboard tributes and community-building programs.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with GOVX, the Heroes Sail Free program was created to demonstrate the cruise line’s appreciation for U.S. active and former duty military, first responders, medical professionals, government workers and educators.

Since its inception, the program has welcomed more than 100,000 Heroes aboard for a vacation.

“As the No. 1 cruise line for Heroes, we believe they deserve more than just our gratitude; they deserve a chance to relax and enjoy unforgettable experiences at sea,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“Whether it is a well-earned getaway, a special moment of recognition, or a chance to build community, we’re dedicated to giving back to our Heroes,” added Ivy.

Today, April 8, at 06:00 p.m. EST, Margaritaville at Sea will release a limited number of cabins set aside for eligible Heroes and a guest to sail on seven-night Caribbean itineraries this fall.

Further supporting the Hero community, the company said it will introduce a dedicated Drink of the Month in May, available on both ships.

The Above & Beyond, made with U.S.-based spirit partners, will include Tito’s Vodka, Blended Family Peach, White Cranberry, Lemon Juice, Soda and a floater of Blended Family Raspberry in Margaritaville at Sea’s signature Blender Cup.

According to the press release, $1 will be donated to Hire Heroes for each specialty drink sold. Founded in 2005, Hire Heroes USA equips U.S. military members, veterans and spouses with the tools they need to thrive in the civilian workforce.

Its transition specialists have helped over 100,000 individuals land fulfilling careers through career coaching, resume reviews, mock interviews, LinkedIn training and a volunteer program.