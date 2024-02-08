Margaritaville at Sea Unveils ‘Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First’

Margaritaville at Sea is relaunching its “Heroes Sail Free” program as “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First,” with major enhancements, according to a press release.

The upgraded program will now allow U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses and educators to sail for free with a paying guest, as many times as they like. The offer applies to sailings onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, set to embark on its maiden voyage from Port Tampa Bay in June, as well as on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sailing from Palm Beach.

In addition, all guests sailing in the hero’s stateroom will receive an Express Pass and other exclusive benefits as part of the enhanced program.

“We wanted to add even more value to our ‘Heroes Sail Free’ program, giving these heroes some well-deserved VIP treatment for their dedication and hard work,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“The new ‘Heroes Sail First’ offer takes them from the frontlines to the front of the line for an amazing getaway.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with requests to expand the program to our newest vessel and are excited to answer the call for our heroes.”

Travelers booking the “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First” package will receive an Express Pass for priority embarkation and disembarkation at both home and destination ports. The package also includes two complimentary welcome beverages, priority luggage delivery and expedited booking assistance for shore excursions.