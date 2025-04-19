Marella Appoints Denise van Outen as Chief Chill-Out Officer

Marella Cruises has appointed Denise van Outen as its first chief chill-out officer.

In her new role, van Outen will reveal “lazy hacks” on how to fully adjust before traveling, emphasizing that setting one’s mental OOO (out of office) early on is pivotal to enjoying every moment of a break.

The company said in a press release that with her expertise in managing a busy schedule, she will guide holidaymakers towards relaxation before they set sail.

van Outen said: “I’m thrilled to be Marella Cruises’ first-ever Chief Chill-Out Officer and help Brits switch on their ‘mental out of office’ sooner. We all deserve to maximize our precious holiday time, and I’m excited to share our ‘lazy hacks’ to help people relax faster and fully embrace the Marella Cruises lifestyle before they set sail.”

Following the news of her appointment, the company also announced that new research, conducted by Marella, revealed a definitive list of signs indicating that a person is ready for a holiday abroad.

One finding in the study revealed that two-thirds (65 percent) of participants wish they found it easier to relax on a cruise holiday or holiday abroad.

The research, combined with Marella Cruises’ cruise expertise, stated that setting one’s mental OOO five days before a holiday abroad was the best time.