Marella Announces Headline Acts for Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s

Marella Cruises has announced more headline acts for its “Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s” cruise, including Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt and HipHop and RnB group Big Brovaz. The cruise is returning for its fifth year in 2025.

The three-night themed adult-only cruise on Marella Voyager takes place from Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, sailing from Palma, calling at Valencia, Cartagena, and finishing in Malaga, Spain.

The company said in a press release that the themed cruise will feature Don’t Cha Disco, a disco track show from Kimberly Wyatt.

The show will include Kimberly’s favorite pop hits from the noughties and beyond, with songs from Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, 50 Cent, and Pussycat Dolls.

Also added to the lineup is Big Brovas, known for club classics “Nu Flow,” “O.K,” “Baby Boy” and “Favourite Things.”

The lineup also includes Irish pop group B*Witched, U.K. R&B pop group The Honeyz, DJ SASH! and Ibiza in Symphony, a 10-piece orchestra of musicians and singers.

Marella said that customers are offered all-inclusive as standard, with all tips and service charges included in the price. Prices start from £815 per person for “Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s”.