Madeira Ports and AIDA Cruises Partner for Reforestation Initiative

The Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM, SA) and AIDA Cruises teamed up for a tree-planting initiative at the Funchal Ecological Park on Monday.

The initiative, part of Madeira Ports’ environmental sustainability efforts, was supported by the Municipality of Funchal and shipping agent Blandy Shipping and included crew members from the AIDAcosma, led by Captain Vincent Cofalka, as well as a group of guests. The Department of Resource and Environmental Management from Madeira Ports also participated in the event.

“We take our commitment to the environment, sustainability, and social responsibility very seriously, and this activity is yet another concrete action reflecting these values,” said Patrícia Bairrada, commercial and public relations director of the Ports of Madeira.

She highlighted that this is the second time AIDA Cruises has taken part in a tree-planting initiative in Funchal.

“The AIDAcosma crew was the first to participate in these initiatives, and now, to mark the ship’s final call of the season, they returned to the Ecological Park with a group of passengers to reinforce the area where they had already planted some species last year,” added Bairrada.

Captain Cofalka said: “We are committed to the local communities we visit season after season, and these environmental actions are a way to strengthen that bond while contributing to environmental sustainability.”

Approximately twenty trees were planted in an area marked with a plaque identifying the German cruise ship. This Monday, the AIDAcosma made its final call of the cruise season in Madeira, bringing 5,819 guests to the region. From November to March, the ship made a total of 20 calls in Funchal and will now reposition to the Mediterranean.