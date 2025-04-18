Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lindblad Expeditions Extends ‘Built for Awe’ Offer

New Lindblad Ship

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has extended its “Built for Awe” promotion, offering 20 percent savings on select departures of more than 35 voyages worldwide through April 30, 2025.

The offer applies to a range of expeditions aboard a fleet of 22 ships.

Featured itineraries include:

  • Sail Around Iceland (eight days): Guests can save up to $1,800 on a circumnavigation of Iceland aboard the National Geographic Explorer, exploring the country’s geological features and ecosystems.
  • Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falklands: Savings of up to $5,095 are available on sailings aboard the National Geographic Explorer, Resolution, or Endurance, visiting the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia’s penguin colonies, and the Falkland Islands.
  • Wild Coasts of Argentina, South Georgia & the Falklands: Guests can save up to $6,264 on a voyage aboard the National Geographic Endurance, with highlights including whale watching at Península Valdés, king penguins in South Georgia, and wildlife hikes in the Falklands.

 

