Lindblad: ‘Authentic Experiences’

National Geographic – Lindblad Expeditions is forging ahead under new leadership and two new ships that were added to its fleet in the Galapagos earlier this year.

Natalya Leahy, who was appointed CEO of the brand in late 2024, believes that the company offers a product that combines luxury, authentic experiences and personalized service.

With a background with high-end brands like Seabourn, she sees luxury as an “incredibly personalized definition.”

“To me, luxury is the ability to deliver a truly personalized, intuitive and authentic experience,” Leahy explained.

This philosophy is core to the company’s product, Leahy added, noting that National Geographic – Lindblad operates ships that range from 16-guest to 148-guest capacity.

In addition to exploring remote parts of the world, the vessels allow guests to continue to experience the destinations while onboard, she continued, mentioning the Galapagos Islands as an example.

“When you board our ships there, you’ll be treated to a curated Ecuadorian culinary experience delivered by local chefs, as well as artisan art products as part of partnerships that we are doing with local communities,” she explained.

“Our guests would tell you that this is a luxury for them; to truly go and experience something that changes their relationships with the planet, with each other and frankly, with themselves,” Leahy added.

The company is seeing a shift in demographics onboard its ships, with younger guests and multi-generational travel becoming more popular.

“In the last decade, we saw a 66 percent increase in expedition travelers who are under the age of 40,” she said, noting that even young professionals still working full time are currently embarking.

Expedition and adventure travel is the fastest-growing travel market, Leahy said, noting that the space “forms a cruise market per se.”

“We are an experience-driven market, and the majority of our guests are new to cruises. They might migrate to other products later, but they start their experiences at sea with expedition,” she noted.

The expedition product resonates with travelers who are “looking into how, rather than what and where,” Leahy noted.

“So, these are people who are really looking for a very authentic, deep and real experience of the destinations.”

Speaking of destinations, Leahy said that National Geographic – Lindblad works with locals not only to support communities but also to enhance guest experiences.

“Last year alone, through our National Geographic Foundation, we supported 44 projects with local communities,” she said, highlighting a ten-year engagement in the Galapagos that allowed Floriana Island to eradicate invasive species.

“We also support local artisan projects. Up to five percent of our retail proceeds from every ship go to support local art programs,” she noted.

“These initiatives translate into guest experiences because not only do they support this preservation of nature, culture, heritage, and local businesses, but we also bring these artisans onboard, and they’re able to share their stories.”