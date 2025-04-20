Lindblad Announces 17th Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship Cohort

Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society have announced the 2025 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort, consisting of 35 educators.

Lindblad said in a press release that the 2025 fellows will embark on international expeditions, enhancing their geographic knowledge with field-based experiences that they will bring back to their classrooms, communities and professional networks.

“We are proud to welcome our 17th cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows,” said Amy Berquist, vice president of conservation, education and sustainability at Lindblad Expeditions.

“These exceptional educators will have the remarkable opportunity to visit some of the most ecologically diverse and unique places on earth, utilizing this firsthand insight for an enriching educational experience and igniting passion for environmental stewardship in students for years to come,” added Berquist.

Consisting of educators from 20 U.S., the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces, the cohort features a group of formal and informal educators, including the program’s first educator from an Agricultural Science high school.

It is also the first time in the program’s history that fellows will travel to the Mediterranean, visiting Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and Montenegro, as well as Greece and Albania.

“It is so wonderful to see such deserving educators be given an opportunity to immerse not only themselves but their students in everything they have seen on their global expeditions,” said Dr. Deborah Grayson, the National Geographic Society’s chief education officer.

“We know their passion for education and experiences around the world will help to engage students beyond the classroom, giving them the tools to learn about, explore and protect our planet for the future,” added Grayson.

Since 2006, 434 educators have been selected to join the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship.

The fellowship is open to pre-K–12 educators selected through a competitive application process. Fellows take on a two-year commitment to support National Geographic’s education initiatives.

In addition to being hosted aboard the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions fleet, they may be asked to conduct webinars, co-design resources, participate in meetups and mentor other educators.

Submissions for the 2026 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort are scheduled to open this fall.