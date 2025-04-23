International Coffee Exhibition to Take Center Stage at Host Milano 2025

Host Milano 2025, organized by Fiera Milano, announced that the International Coffee Exhibition, SIC, will be housed in Pavilions eight to 12 and 16 to 20 at the trade show, located to encourage crossover with the gelato and pastry sectors.

According to Host 2025, SIC brings together the bar, coffee machines, vending and coffee and tea sectors, enabling the trade show to set an international benchmark for the coffee supply chain.

The 44th edition of the show is taking place from Oct. 17 to 21.

The trade show said in a press release that it will also showcase a smoother exhibition layout this year and again welcome the World Barista Championship (WBC).

WBC, said to be the most prestigious coffee competition in the world, gives coffee professionals a stage to showcase their skills.

The Host Milano 2025 show will mark the grand finale of a year-long journey that spans many of the world’s coffee capitals, according to the press release.

Host 2025 said its 2025 show will feature a number of competitions, workshops, demonstrations and talks with renowned experts. Of note is the seventh edition of the Smart Label Host Innovation Award, which honors sustainable innovation.

The award is promoted by Fiera Milano and Host Milano in collaboration with POLI.design and under the patronage of ADI, the Italian Association for Industrial Design.

According to the press release, Smart Label is open to companies exhibiting at Host 2025 and features three award categories:

Smart Label for products with outstanding innovation content

Innovation Smart Label for breakthrough innovations that go beyond established trends, and

Green Smart Label for products with distinctive eco-sustainable features.

The award has attracted over 950 applications worldwide across six past editions, with more than 280 products recognized to date.