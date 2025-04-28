HX Releases First Standalone ESG Report

HX has announced the publication of its inaugural independent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This milestone underscores HX’s transparent, proactive, and innovative approach to sustainability, one that aims to set a benchmark for the entire industry.

Titled “Navigating for a Greener Future,” the 2024 ESG report is the first fully independent publication since HX’s formal separation from the Hurtigruten Group, the company said.

“This report marks an important milestone in HX’s journey as an independent company,” said Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX. “It reflects not only the tangible progress we’ve made, but also our unwavering commitment to setting a new standard in sustainable expedition travel. Transparency, innovation, and responsibility are central to our operations, and we believe this report demonstrates how those values translate into real-world impact.”

Key Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

Science & Education: Pioneering Science at Sea

A record-breaking 1,911 cruise nights were dedicated to guest scientists.

Guests contributed to over 30,000 citizen science submissions across 3,425 sessions, supporting research on climate, microplastics, cetaceans, and more.

Collaborations with institutions like the British Antarctic Survey, Norwegian Polar Institute, and Alfred Wegener Institute strengthened the scientific value of each expedition.

First-Ever University Course at Sea

HX became the first expedition cruise company to launch an accredited university module for guests and staff, in partnership with the University of Tasmania.

Over 1,870 participants enrolled in the six-hour Antarctic science and governance course, with 760 receiving certificates by early 2025.

Plastic Reduction Through the Ocean Bottle Partnership

HX partnered with Ocean Bottle to distribute 40,000 reusable bottles across guests and crew.

This initiative has prevented the equivalent of 45 million plastic bottles (516 tons) from entering the ocean, reinforcing HX’s position as a plastic-free pioneer since 2018.

Rapid Response Fund: Community Impact in Real Time

Our Rapid Response Fund empowers our crews to donate up to 1000 Euros to local causes without requiring input from head office, allowing money to flow quickly to where it is needed most.

This fund was disbursed 7 times in 2024, funding everything from scientific equipment in Scotland, to school supplies in Colombia, to shoes for a wrestling club in Cambridge Bay, Canada.

Environmental Impact and Emissions Reductions

2024 was an unusual operating year for HX with extensive drydocking across the fleet. Maud entered the year in drydock and was transferred to Hurtigruten in Q4, the company said.

During these drydocking periods, fuel is still consumed, and waste is still produced. This means that the emissions and nature results from this year are not comparable to previous years, overall figures are lower but per available passenger cruise night figures are higher.

In the context of the above points: Total CO₂ emissions dropped by 27% in 2024.

A newly launched itinerary planning tool calculates the carbon footprint of proposed sailings, enabling HX to redesign high-emission routes – already leading to reduced carbon intensity in future itineraries.

HX remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 emissions by 2040 and Net Zero across Scope 1, 2, and 3 by 2050.

Participation in COP29 included HX Foundation leadership and the company’s Chief Scientist, both advocating for ocean-based climate solutions.

People & Inclusion