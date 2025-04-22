HX Expeditions Announces Expansion of Americas Team

HX Expeditions has announced an expansion of its Americas team across business development, marketing and tour operations, ahead of HX’s 130th anniversary in 2026.

HX said in a press release that it has focused on trade partnerships, global expansion and a revitalized brand identity, backed by new investment and a sharpened growth strategy. It is also investing across every part of the business, from fleet upgrades and onboard innovation to market development.

“Alongside these global investments, we’re also investing in the people who will help us deliver on our most ambitious goals,” said Steve Smotrys, MD and SVP of commercial, Americas. “This expanded team brings the energy and expertise needed to strengthen our trade relationships and accelerate growth across the region.”

HX said its presence in the Americas has grown rapidly, with total U.S. booked revenue up 115 percent between 2022 and 2024. As such, HX is expanding its commercial footprint and advisor support.

“As we prepare to celebrate 130 years of exploration, we’re building a modern brand with deep roots,” said Matt DeWitte, head of marketing, Americas. “This next phase is about creating more value for our partners and ensuring our brand connects in meaningful, inspiring ways across the Americas.”

HX said that under the leadership of Steve Smotrys and Carla Brake, it is strengthening its advisor-first approach across key regions:

Ana Duarte joins as senior business development manager of LATAM and tour operators. She will lead efforts to grow the brand across Latin America.

John Milbrath joins as business development manager, Northwest United States, focusing on expanding HX’s reach throughout the Northwest region.

Linda Cavanah has been appointed business development manager, central United States. Cavanah will support commercial leadership in shaping sales strategy, building industry partnerships and driving growth.

Barrett Caldwell joins as business development manager, midwest and mid-Atlantic United States. Caldwell will lead travel industry growth across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Aidan Flood joins as business development manager, Northeast United States. Flood will lead growth efforts in the Northeast U.S.

HX added that it is also expanding its marketing function in the Americas, bringing on new roles to drive a more focused and effective commercial strategy: