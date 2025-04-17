HX and Inunnguaq Hegelund Develop Greenlandic Cuisine Program

HX Expeditions announced a new partnership with Greenlandic chef Inunnguaq Hegelund to develop a culinary program that showcases the flavors of Greenlandic cuisine.

The program will feature specially curated menus, collaborative recipes and culinary lectures led by Hegelund and other top chefs from Greenland. According to HX, the program underscores its commitment to promoting local culture, sustainable sourcing and authentic experiences.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with HX on this new culinary program and to share the flavors of Greenland with travelers from around the world,” said Hegelund.

“Greenlandic cuisine is deeply connected to nature, tradition and sustainability, and this initiative allows us to tell these stories through food. I’m excited to work with an incredible team of chefs and suppliers to bring this vision to life,” Hegelund added.

HX said in a press release that the new initiative will officially launch aboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen on May 24, 2025. Throughout the season, from May to September, Hegelund will be joined by a rotating team of Greenlandic chefs.

“We are incredibly proud to be working alongside Inunnguaq and other local chefs to bring the tastes of Greenland to our guests,” said Stefan Engl, VP of hotel operations at HX Expeditions.

“This partnership is not just about food; it’s about sharing Greenland’s deep cultural heritage through its flavors. By sourcing ingredients locally and collaborating with community suppliers, we’re creating a truly authentic culinary experience that highlights the unique beauty of Greenland,” added Engl.

Chefs joining the program include:

Laasi Biilmann from May 31 to Aug. 15, 2025, aboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen

Eli Nuka Johansson from Aug. 31 to Sept. 27, 2025, aboard the MS Fram, and

Jørgine Tobiassen from July 29 to Aug. 11, 2025, aboard MS Spitsbergen.

As part of the program, HX said it has committed to sourcing 30 percent of its food products from local and regional suppliers, including a selection of meats, seafood, fish, microgreens and beer from Greenland.

HX is also partnering with Qajaq Brewery to offer its locally crafted beers as part of its all-inclusive drinks selection.