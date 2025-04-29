Hurtigruten Introduces New Culinary Voyages for Fall 2025

Hurtigruten has announced a new series of culinary-themed itineraries launching in fall 2025, highlighting regional food and beverage across Norway.

According to a press release, the seven-day program includes three nights aboard the Original Coastal Express from Bergen to Stamsund, followed by two nights at local partner farms in Lofoten and Vesterålen and one night at a distillery near Lyngen Fjord in northern Norway.

The new itineraries build on the success of Hurtigruten’s Norway’s Coastal Kitchen program, which was recently recognized by Food & Wine as one of its 2025 Global Tastemakers.

The small-group sailings depart on September 21, October 5, October 19 and November 2, 2025.

“More and more foodie travelers are discovering Norway, and Hurtigruten offers some of the freshest produce you can eat on a ship thanks to our 70+ partners along the coastline,” said Øistein Nilsen, Hurtigruten’s culinary director.

“So, it was a natural evolution for us to create small group itineraries to run just a few times a year, where our guests can enjoy truly the best of what Norway has to offer when it comes to food and drinks.”

The voyages start in Bergen with local seafood, regional tasting menus and a Sámi-inspired dinner, then disembark for farm visits and chef-led meals, including a 17-course tasting at Kvitnes Gård. The itinerary also features distillery and brewery tours, including a visit to the world’s northernmost whisky distillery and Mack Brewery, with a focus on sustainability and regional ingredients throughout.

“At Hurtigruten, we design journeys that nourish both body and spirit,” said André Pettersen, Hurtigruten’s chief product and hotel officer. “These new culinary voyages are a fusion of innovation and tradition, where guests don’t just taste the Norwegian coast, they connect with it. By connecting our guests with the people and places behind Norway’s rich flavors, we turn meals into memories, destinations into relationships, and travel into transformation. Our guests crave meaning in their journeys—and that’s exactly what these voyages deliver.”