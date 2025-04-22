Holland America’s Oosterdam Debuts New Features After Drydock

The Oosterdam has debuted various upgrades following her drydock, Holland America Line said in a press release.

After completing a two-week drydock in the Bahamas, the ship welcomed guests back in Fort Lauderdale on Apr. 19, 2025, for a trans-Atlantic crossing ahead of its upcoming season in the Mediterranean.

According to the company, enhancements included technical and interior design upgrades to the shi[‘s public areas, as well as a new Effy jewelry retail space and an expanded casino.

Various public areas received new furniture, while additional significant upgrades were made to the Crow’s Nest, Greenhouse Spa & Salon, Photo Gallery and Photo Studio and the suite-exclusive Neptune Lounge.

Over 20,000 square meters (approximately 215,000 square feet) of new carpet was installed across the ship during the drydock, Holland America Line said.

Areas that received new flooring include the Atrium, Photo Gallery and Photo Studio, Rolling Stone Lounge and Greenhouse Spa & Salon, as well as staterooms and suites.

Select in-cabin bathrooms also saw full renovations, while several balcony staterooms have new deck furniture.

The Rolling Stone Lounge was fully upgraded with a revamped bar and new carpet, furnishings, LED lighting and flooring.

Lido Market received a substantial refresh as well, getting new tiles and countertops, while both Lido Market and Canaletto got new seating upholstery.

The Sea View aft pool introduced new spa hot tubs surrounded by fresh teak decking, while both of the onboard swimming pools received new resin coating for a clean and inviting look, Holland America said.

According to the company, the Oosterdam’s Greenhouse Spa & Salon underwent extensive enhancements during drydock to elevate the guest experience.

The spa now features a new co-ed sauna and a new couple’s massage therapy room. The Thermal Suite was rebuilt with a new Laconium thermal room, steam room and experiential rain shower. The Relaxation Lounge was refreshed with a new beverage counter and updated lounge seating layout.

In the Salon, guests will see an expansion that includes new manicure stations and pedicure chairs. Work was also completed during the drydock to make the spa and salon areas more accessible for guests with disabilities.

Guests looking to keep up with their workout routines while on vacation will find new gym equipment in the Fitness Center, along with new flooring.

Other areas that underwent renovations include the Crow’s Nest. According to Holland America, the space was transformed into an “elevated hub of imagination and fun.”

Guests will enjoy a refreshed Arts Studio for arts-and-crafts classes; a dedicated Games Room area with various board and tabletop games; and a Puzzle Area.

The venue features new furniture for each area, a board game display case and updated signage to guide guests through its redesigned spaces.

Suite guests with access to the exclusive Neptune Lounge will also enjoy noteworthy updates, the company said, including new carpet, drapes and light fixtures, along with dining and lounge furniture.

Another significant project during the Oosterdam’s drydock was the expansion of the onboard casino.

The former Gallery Bar is now part of the gambling area floor, featuring 34 new slot machines and a digital table game.

“This expansion offers more space for guests to move comfortably and enjoy more gaming options in an improved environment,” Holland America said.

The ship’s Photo Studio and Photo Gallery have also been enhanced with new carpet, signage and lighting for private photo sessions. The space now includes display areas and a facial recognition digital photo system for guests to view their photos through their accounts.

Another project included the installation of a new Effy Lounge and retail shop, which is said to have replaced a small movie theater with a unique shopping experience.

The Effy Lounge and retail shop feature two distinct areas for guests to explore. Before entering the store, passengers are welcomed into a lounge where they can meet with an Effy jewelry associate to begin their shopping journey. Here, they can enjoy a drink while searching for their pieces.

The shop itself mirrors the look and feel of Effy’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, including modern touches to provide a refined ambiance.

The Oosterdam will spend the next seven months sailing around the Mediterranean, visiting iconic ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Egypt.

In November, the ship is set to cross the Atlantic for a winter season sailing to South America and Antarctica.