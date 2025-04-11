Holland America Line Extends 2026 Europe Season

Holland America Line has extended its 2026 Europe season by six weeks and opened bookings for four additional cruises, according to a press release.

The expanded itineraries offer more opportunities to explore the Mediterranean and Norway, including a chance to view the Northern Lights on a cruise that enters the Arctic Circle. The new voyages will sail aboard the Nieuw Statendam.

“Cruises rooted in the culture and history of Europe are proving to be popular with our guests, and extending the season means more opportunities to enjoy our personalized service in the region,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment for Holland America Line. “With 2026 projected to be a peak year for aurora activity, adding a Northern Lights cruise late in the year gives our guests a better opportunity to see this phenomenon with the aid of dark skies and little light pollution.”

Now available is an additional departure of the 14-day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights with The History Channel cruise, departing on Nov. 7. The sailing offers several opportunities to see the Northern Lights while exploring Norway, with stops in Ålesund, Trondheim, Tromsø, Alta and Leknes, plus an overnight stay in Alta, known as the “Northern Lights capital.” Additional visits include Åndalsnes, Bergen, and Lerwick, Scotland. A wake-up call service is available for sightings of the aurora borealis.

Bookings are also open for the 14-day Mediterranean and Atlantic Treasures: Lisbon Overnight cruise, departing Nov. 21. This journey visits seven ports in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar, including an overnight in Lisbon with optional excursions to UNESCO World Heritage sites. It marks Holland America Line’s first roundtrip Mediterranean cruise from Rotterdam in nearly 10 years.

Guests can also book the seven-day Norway with Nordfjord or 15-day Cultural Crossing with England and Normandy cruises.