Holland America Launches 2027 Grand Voyages

Holland America Line announced itineraries for its two Grand Voyages sailing in 2027.

According to a press release, the company will offer guests the choice to embark on a 129-day circumnavigation of the globe as part of its 2027 Grand World Voyage or on a 70-day destination-specific sailing as part of its Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage.

The itineraries were revealed by the cruise line’s President, Beth Bodensteiner, to guests onboard the 2025 Grand World Voyage.

According to Holland America, the cruises were “meticulously designed to contain bucket-list locations and rarely-called-at ports, as well as ample overnight and extended calls in sought-after destinations.”

The Grand World Voyage will sail on the Volendam, and the Grand South America & Antarctica will sail on the Zaandam. Each voyage will call at ports that are exclusive to Grand Voyages, Holland America said, giving guests experiences not found on any other sailing of the brand.

“When you sail on one of our Grand Voyages, we know you’re looking for experiences you can’t have anywhere else, and part of that is the carefully crafted itineraries featuring unique ports of call,” Bodensteiner said to world cruise guests.

“I’m very excited to announce the Mariners’ Collection — a special series of ports that are only featured on our Grand Voyages. These are bucket-list and often hard-to-reach destinations you might not visit otherwise.”

The 2027 Grand World Voyage will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale and includes visits to 53 ports in 28 countries, with overnight calls at seven destinations.

According to Holland America, 19 ports are exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Georgetown, Ascension Island; and Jamestown, St. Helena.

The 2027 Grand South America & Antarctica will visit 31 ports in 13 countries — as well as the four-day Holland America Line Antarctica Experience — sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

The cruise also features seven ports exclusive to Grand Voyages, including Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile.

Starting today, travelers interested in the 2027 Grand World Voyage and Grand South America & Antarctica can call Holland America Line’s World Cruise Reservations Desk or their travel advisor to make a deposited Future Cruise Request.

Guests with a deposited Future Cruise Request will get priority booking confirmation before the voyages officially open to the public, the company explained.