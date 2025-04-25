Holland America Celebrates Grand Voyages with Ship Meet in Barcelona

Guests onboard Holland America Line’s Grand World Voyage and Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole had a meet-up in Barcelona, Spain, on April 24, 2025, the company announced in a press release.

According to Holland America, the meet-up took place during simultaneous overnight visits of the Zuiderdam and the Volendam.

This is said to be the first time that the company is offering two Grand Voyages of more than 120 days at the same time.

To help celebrate this milestone, the cruise line planned special festivities involving both ships, including joint Spanish-themed afternoon tea, locally inspired dinners, dueling deck parties and a drone show.

The Zuiderdam is currently sailing a 124-day Grand World Voyage that departed Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2025, while the Volendam is offering a 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole, which set sail from Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 25, 2025.

While in Barcelona, Holland America Line President Beth Bodensteiner visited both ships, spending time with world cruise guests to preview 2027 Grand World Voyage details.

“Having our two Grand Voyage ships meet in Barcelona was a truly special moment, symbolizing the spirit of adventure and connection that defines our cruises,” said Bodensteiner.

“I enjoyed visiting both ships, meeting with guests and team members, and revealing the itinerary for our 2027 Grand World Voyage. Our crew has once again delivered on creating a home away from home for our valued Grand guests,” she said.

In addition to the visit from Bodensteiner, a special afternoon tea was offered onboard the Zuiderdam, which hosted guests from both ships so they could meet and mingle.

In the evening, the ships’ main dining rooms featured matching menus of regionally inspired dishes and drinks to showcase local flavors, including white asparagus cream soup, fresh salmon with chanterelle mushrooms, surf and turf with saffron risotto, Catalana creme flan, tarta de queso San Sebastian and cold brew carajillo.

Following dinner, guests headed out onto the aft pool deck for dueling shipboard parties with music, complimentary drinks and culinary bites.

The night was capped off with a drone show in full view of both ships. The show highlighted some of the unique destinations that guests experienced so far on their voyages, including penguins in Antarctica, Carnival dancers in Brazil, the Moai statues on Easter Island, the Sydney Opera House and the pyramids of Egypt.

“I have been a regular on the Grand Voyages for many years, and the 2025 GWV has not disappointed. The itinerary has been exciting and enriching, the staff and crew are a ‘cut above’ and the special onboard activity options are endless,” said Ellen Bethel, a President’s Club member and guest onboard the Zuiderdam for the Grand World Voyage.