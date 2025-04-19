Hankyu Travel to Charter Ponant Ship for Sailings in Japan

Hankyu Travel International is chartering a Ponant ship for three cruises around Japan in the spring of 2027.

According to a press release, the Japan-based travel agency will promote the sailings onboard Le Jacques Cartier to international guests.

The sailings are set to take place between March and April 2027 and include itineraries departing from Kobe and Yokohama.

Hankyu said that the cruises will explore the beauty of Japan’s untouched nature, as well as rich cultural and historical experiences at each port of call.

The sailings are highlighted by visits to destinations in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea, which offers over 700 islands.

The region offers a wealth of attractions for inbound travelers in the country, Hankyu said, including natural landscapes, local cuisine, historical sites, traditional culture and contemporary art.

In addition to allowing guests to witness the cherry blossom season, the series of 12-night cruises also include visits to destinations in Western Japan, as well as South Korea and Mt. Fuji.

Ports of call set to be visited include Inujima, Mitarai, Miyajima, Hagi, Tagonoura, Yaizu, Toba, Katsuura, and more.

The operation marks the first time a Japanese travel agency has chartered a Ponant vessel specifically to serve the inbound market, Hankyu said.

The travel agency added that it is currently coordinating activities and shore excursions with ports in order to offer a new cruise experience.

Hankyu Travel International also stated that it is working through this project to develop the inbound tourism market in Japan, which is expected to see significant growth in the future.

Bookings for the chartered sailings will be available via travel advisors and agencies, the company added, with conditions set to be announced soon.

Part of Ponant’s Explorer series of ships, Le Jacques Cartier was designed for upscale exploration cruises.

Following Le Lapérouse, Le Champlain, Le Dumont-d’Urville and Le Bougainville, the 180-guest vessel entered service in 2020.