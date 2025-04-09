Fred. Olsen Unveils 98-night World Cruise for 2027

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced “Around the World with Hawaii and Japan”, a new 98-night world cruise, departing from Southampton in January 2027.

Sailing aboard the Borealis on January 21, 2027, the journey will feature a four-day stay in Hawaii and visits to five Japanese ports, carefully scheduled to avoid peak tourist season and coincide with the late plum blossom. Other highlights include whale watching in the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii, as well as experiencing Hong Kong’s Symphony of Lights.

Additional key stops include Pearl Harbor, Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay and a safari in South Africa to view the ‘Big Five.’ The cruise will also transit the Panama Canal, linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Martin Lister, head of product innovation at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This is a truly special voyage of discovery and one that we have had great fun in curating, designed especially to showcase iconic landmarks, diverse cultures and natural wonders across some world-renowned cities and wonderful hidden gems.

“An undoubted highlight will be the extended call into Japan, at a time of year when there will be fewer crowds and the chance to witness the beauty of the late plum blossom season. With five ports of call, guests can explore many ancient castles and temples, take in breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, ride the bullet train in Osaka and join us for a maiden call into Shimizu.

“Later, a four-day call to Hawaii will allow ample time to explore the archipelago’s volcanic landscapes, pristine beaches and lush rainforests, embrace the spirit of Aloha at a traditional Luau and sample delicious local cuisine.”

Guests who book by May 7, 2025, will receive Fred. Olsen’s Freedom Fare Price Promise, which guarantees the best value or a cabin upgrade/onboard credit if the fare is reduced within four weeks of booking.

Additionally, all guests on this World Cruise will enjoy inclusive pricing, from dining, house beverages, entertainment and shuttle buses to fitness classes, crew gratuities and port fees.

Prices for the “Around the World with Hawaii and Japan” world voyage start at £11,499 per person.