Fred. Olsen Launches Carbon Literacy Training for Shoreside Team

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is launching a Carbon Literacy training program for its shoreside employees, becoming the first cruise line to implement such an initiative.

According to a press release, the program is part of the company’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

The training, developed in collaboration with the Carbon Literacy Project, will educate team members on the causes and impacts of climate change and equip them with strategies to reduce emissions individually and across the organization.

Fred. Olsen has also pledged to become a certified Carbon Literate Organisation, an accreditation that recognizes companies with a significant number of certified staff who commit to taking meaningful climate action.

Dominic Simpson, sustainability manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first cruise line to roll out a Carbon Literacy Programme to our shoreside teams. This training equips our teams across the business with the understanding and tools they need to make more sustainable choices, both in the workplace and in their personal lives.

“Through our partnership with the Suffolk Community Foundation, we are also excited to be extending this learning opportunity into our local community, helping to make Carbon Literacy more accessible to those who may not have had the opportunity to benefit from it before.”

As part of the program, the company said it will donate £10 to the Carbon Literacy Fund for every employee who completes the training. The funds will be distributed through the Suffolk Community Foundation to support local Carbon Literacy initiatives near the company’s Ipswich headquarters.

Fran Wright, philanthropy manager at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “Suffolk Community Foundation is delighted to be working with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to help them identify and support local organizations to undertake Carbon Literacy Project training. This training raises awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of all activities and highlights ways individuals, businesses and communities can reduce their impact on the environment.”

The Carbon Literacy Project has so far certified over 125,000 individuals and accredited over 300 organizations. These efforts have helped cut over 451,000 tons of carbon, with individuals reducing their emissions by an average of 5-15 percent.